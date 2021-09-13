Columbus man killed in Monday shooting identified by Muscogee County coroner

An early morning shooting in Columbus left a 27-year old man dead, the Muscogee County coroner’s office said.

Around 5:31 a.m. Monday, the Columbus Police Department was called to the 3900 block of Calhoun Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Jamar Pipkin suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died at 6:33 a.m., Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Pipkin’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ Crime Lab for an autopsy.

CPD confirmed Pipkin’s death and said that the homicide unit is investigating.

This incident will bring the total homicide count in Columbus to 51.