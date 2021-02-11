18-year-old Hamilton woman killed in overnight shooting in Columbus, authorities say

photo@ledger-enquirer.com

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a Columbus shooting Wednesday night, the coroner said.

Sara Holtrop was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room at 7:57 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Holtrop was shot at a residence in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive, he said.

An ambulance was called to the scene at 7:25 p.m., and Holtrop arrived at the hospital just minutes before she was pronounced dead, Bryan said.

Holtrop’s death marks the 10th homicide in Columbus this year.