Crime

18-year-old Hamilton woman killed in overnight shooting in Columbus, authorities say

FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a Columbus shooting Wednesday night, the coroner said.

Sara Holtrop was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room at 7:57 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Holtrop was shot at a residence in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive, he said.

An ambulance was called to the scene at 7:25 p.m., and Holtrop arrived at the hospital just minutes before she was pronounced dead, Bryan said.

Holtrop’s death marks the 10th homicide in Columbus this year.

Read Next
Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service