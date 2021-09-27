Crime

A weekend shooting on Urban Avenue in Columbus left one man dead, police say

A Columbus man was shot and killed Saturday night, police said, the most recent entry in a year of record violence for the city.

Columbus police were called out to a house in the 3200 block of Urban Drive at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found Marjester Thornton, 37, wounded, according to a news release from CPD.

Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene 30 minutes later by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the release read.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Z. Cole at 706-225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org. To remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS and a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 53.

Profile Image of Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
