A weekend shooting on Urban Avenue in Columbus left one man dead, police say

A Columbus man was shot and killed Saturday night, police said, the most recent entry in a year of record violence for the city.

Columbus police were called out to a house in the 3200 block of Urban Drive at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found Marjester Thornton, 37, wounded, according to a news release from CPD.

Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene 30 minutes later by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the release read.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Z. Cole at 706-225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org. To remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS and a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 53.

