Teen gunned down in midtown residence marks city’s 9th homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA

A teenager gunned down in a residence just four blocks west of Columbus’ Lakebottom Park marks the city’s ninth homicide so far this year.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced 19-year-old Jaylan Dobbins dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 12:43 a.m., authorities said.

Dobbins was inside a home at 1402 16th Street, said Coroner Buddy Bryan. It was not Dobbins’ home address, Bryan said.

Columbus police said officers were called to a shooting there at 12:12 a.m., and emergency medics tried to revive Dobbins before he died.

They notified Allison at 12:25 a.m., Bryan said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Zach Cole at 706-225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org.

Dobbins’ death is the third homicide Columbus has reported in this first week of February. The city had six in January.

