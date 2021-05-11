Columbus police charge woman with murder in May fatal shooting

Charise Dogulas, 31, surrendered herself to police on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for the May 1 murder of 38-year-old John Anthony Johnson. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of a 38-year old man.

Charise Douglas, 31, surrendered to police Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for the May 1 fatal shooting of John Anthony Johnson. She faces a murder charge in the case, according to CPD.

Douglas is being held at the Muscogee County jail and is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

On May 1, police were called to the 3800 block of Gentian Blvd. in reference to a person on the ground. Officers arrived and found Johnson, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services responded but were unable to resuscitate Johnson. Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced him dead at 9:34 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant K. Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Johnson’s murder marked the 29th of 30 homicides in Columbus for 2021.