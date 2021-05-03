Man attacked with baseball bat dies in Columbus hospital, bringing homicide count to 28

Columbus began the month of May by recording its 28th homicide of 2021 with the fatal shooting of a man outside a Gentian Boulevard apartment, authorities said.

The shooting comes just days after a Columbus man died in the hospital from a head injury sustained April 11. A witness told police a jealous boyfriend hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat, officers reported.

Police this past weekend reported patrol officers were called at 8:59 p.m. Saturday to 3860 Gentian Blvd., where they found John Anthony Johnson with a gunshot wound, police said. Medics were unable to resuscitate Johnson, whom Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced dead at the scene at 9:34 p.m.

Johnson was 38 years old, authorities said.

Police released no additional details on the shooting. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Sgt. K. Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or ktuggle@columbusga.org.

Earlier case

Johnson’s death follows an earlier, unrelated homicide that was not widely reported because the victim died days later at the hospital.

Craig Perry, 45, was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. April 26 in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Coroner Buddy Bryan said Monday.

According to a police report, officers were called around 11:30 p.m. April 11 to 1500 block of 11th Ave., where they found Perry had a “serious brain injury” from being hit in the head with a metal pole or baseball bat.

He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, and lingered in ICU until his death.

Police reported a witness told them her former boyfriend hit Perry with a baseball bat, because she had started dating Perry after she broke up with him.

Muscogee County Jail records show a suspect likely charged in Perry’s case is being held for murder, but police have not confirmed the connection.

The rate of violent death in Columbus this year continues to outpace the 2020 toll, a record year ending with 46 homicides.

By this time last year, the city had reported its 15th homicide on April 26, and did not have another until May 22.