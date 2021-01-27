Columbus authorities ID man whose body was found in Lindsay Creek off Macon Road

Investigators have identified a man they say was stabbed multiple times before his body was left in Lindsay Creek off Macon Road, near the Columbus Public Library.

Anthony Payne, 54, was pronounced dead there at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Payne’s body was beneath a bridge where Midtown Loop crosses the creek, said Worley, who was called to the scene at 4:32 p.m.

The site is directly behind the Baker Music Shop, he said. The shop’s address is 2 Midtown Loop.

Payne’s body will be sent to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, Worley said.

His death marks Columbus’ sixth homicide so far this month.