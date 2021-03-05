2 people killed in 2 shootings overnight in Columbus, authorities say

photo@ledger-enquirer.com

A man and woman were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in Columbus, authorities said.

The first shooting was on Northlake Drive off Veterans Parkway, where 21-year-old Maurice Talbot sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being taken by private vehicle to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Northside Campus. The Phenix City man was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The second shooting was at 2001 Torch Hill Road, where Tanuska Jackson was killed after being shot in an apartment while in bed, Bryan said. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., he said.

The two slayings mark the city’s 17th and 18th homicides so far this year, he said.