20-year-old Columbus man killed in overnight shooting marks 48th homicide of 2021

An overnight shooting in Columbus left a 20 year old man dead.

Around 11:53 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the area of Schaul Street and Henry Avenue in reference to gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found Daquan Jones suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:36 a.m. Friday by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Det. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or email robertnicholas@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 48.

