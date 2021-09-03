Crime

20-year-old Columbus man killed in overnight shooting marks 48th homicide of 2021

An overnight shooting in Columbus left a 20 year old man dead.

Around 11:53 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the area of Schaul Street and Henry Avenue in reference to gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found Daquan Jones suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:36 a.m. Friday by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Det. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or email robertnicholas@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 48.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER