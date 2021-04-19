Two weekend deaths mark 26 total homicides in Columbus this year

Two deaths over the weekend mark the 25th and 26th homicides of 2021 for the city of Columbus.

Andrew O’Neal

Around 6:16 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of a possible shooting in the 800 block of Winston Road. Officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as Andrew O’Neal, lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

O’Neal, 58, was transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Columbus Police Department. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton also was called to the hospital.

The case was turned over to the homicide unit for investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or thill@columbusga.org.

Cortez Averrette

Police were called to a residence in the 2200 block of Mahan Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in regards to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive lying near the front door, later identified as 24 year old Cortez Averette.

Averette, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, was transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. He was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. by an emergency room doctor, according to a press release from CPD.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley also was called to the hospital, according to the release.

Officers have identified Zephaniah Parkman, 17, as a possible suspect in the case and issued an arrest warrant. As of Monday morning, police are still searching for him.

Anyone with information regarding the Averette case is asked to contact Corporal Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or SHayes@columbusga.org .

If you would like to remain anonymous for either cases, call 706-653-3188 or text “VACS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

