Columbus man shot at Buena Vista Road apartments marks 50th homicide of 2021

An overnight shooting at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road in Columbus left one dead and marked a grim milestone for the city.

Early Tuesday, officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to Patriot Place Apartments, 3700 Buena Vista Road, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Maurice Vaughn Jackson, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m. by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison, Bryan said.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating. There is no information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 50. In 2020, Columbus marked 30 homicides by early September.

Jackson’s death was the second homicide two days. Emanuel Mennefield Jr. died of a gunshot wound on Monday, Bryan said.