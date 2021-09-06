Overnight shooting on Colorado Street marks 49th homicide of 2021 for Columbus

A 36-year old Columbus man is dead after an overnight shooting in the early morning hours of Labor Day, authorities said.

At 1:56 a.m. Monday, officers with the Columbus Police Department were called about a shooting in the 2900 block of Colorado Street. Upon arrival, officers found Emanuel Mennefield Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer that Mennefied was pronounced dead at 2:42 a.m. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ Crime Lab for an autopsy.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating. Police have not released any details about the shooting, including whether they have a suspect.

This incident will bring the total homicide count for the year in Columbus to 49.

