44-year old victim in weekend shooting at Carver Park dies, coroner says

A 44-year-old Columbus woman shot at Carver Park in Columbus over the weekend has died, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a call around 6:35 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting near Carver Park. Upon arrival, officers found three victims, including Andrea Ellis, suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for medical care.

Ellis died at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday while receiving care at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Intensive Care Unit, Bryan said.

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 46.

CPD said that many people in the park who may have witnessed the shooting that left prior to police arriving. If you have any information related to this case, contact Det. R. Mills at 706-225-4259 or email Rmills@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

