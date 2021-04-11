Columbus man killed in afternoon shooting marks city’s 24th homicide of 2021

photo@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man shot around mid-afternoon Sunday died later at the hospital, marking the city’s 24th homicide so far this year.

Demetrius Daniels, 26, was shot around 3:15 p.m. on Fairview Drive, before a private vehicle took him to St. Francis Hospital, where he arrived at 3:23 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Daniels was pronounced dead there at 4:04 p.m., the coroner said.

About 10 gunshots were reported, he said. Fairview Drive is off Reese Road in east Columbus, just south of the Manchester Expressway.

Police had released no details on the shooting Sunday evening.

Twenty-four homicides is nearly double the toll at this time last year, when the total was 13, with the 14th reported April 18.