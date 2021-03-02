Ex-boyfriend charged in double homicide at Columbus Family Dollar store, police say

A suspect believed to be one victim’s ex-boyfriend is facing charges in the double-homicide Monday at a Columbus Family Dollar store, authorities said.

Phenix City police arrested Quartez Tremon Thomas, 25, late Monday night, holding him on Columbus warrants charging two counts of murder, police said. He was extradited to Columbus on Tuesday and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

He is accused of shooting Jasmine Trice, 30, and Kiera Williams, 28, at the 2112 Floyd Road Family Dollar store around 4 p.m. Monday, police said.

Thomas, who is believed to be Williams’ former boyfriend, shot Williams as she sat in the passenger’s seat of a car in the store parking lot, where Trice was found on the pavement beside the car, investigators said. A child, 6, was in the vehicle’s back seat when the shooting occurred, police said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Monday that his office was notified of the shooting around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Police said then that one person was dead at the scene, and another en route to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Williams died at the hospital around 5 p.m., he said.

These homicides mark the city’s 15th and 16th so far this year, Bryan said.