Columbus police investigating two murders in two days

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus police are investigating two murders in the last two days.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, police were called to Luna Drive and Armenda Drive to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered Cortez Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Richardson was taken to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital, where he died at 11:51 p.m.

A similar scene happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police were called to 13th Avenue and Virginia Street for another shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered Iverson Gilyard lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gilyard died at 8 p.m. at Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital.

The department’s homicide unit worked both cases.

No arrests have been in either case, and investigations are under way.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

If you have information about either case, please contact the Columbus Police Department.