Columbus shooting victim identified, marking 47th homicide of 2021

A 16-year-old boy was killed in an early Saturday shooting in Columbus.

Roger Feggins was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 1:42 a.m., according to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to a shooting at residence in the 1200 block of Knight Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Feggins suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional and later died at the hospital, Newton said.

CPD’s homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Corporal William Peterson at 706-225-3470 or email wpeterson@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus this year to 47.