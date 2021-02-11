1 man killed, 4 hurt in Oakland Park shooting. It’s Columbus’ 5th homicide in 10 days

photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus recorded its fifth fatal shooting in 10 days Thursday night when one man was killed and others were wounded in a shooting in the Oakland Park area.

Columbus police have not released further details, including whether a suspect or suspects are in custody.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to 2001 S. Lumpkin Road, a shopping plaza across the street from Eddy Middle School and the South Columbus Public Library.

Three to four others were wounded in the gunfire and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, authorities said.

Derico Pritchard, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:20 p.m., Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.

Columbus has had a spate of homicides this year, recording six in January to total 11 so far this year.