Crime

1 man killed, 4 hurt in Oakland Park shooting. It’s Columbus’ 5th homicide in 10 days

FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus recorded its fifth fatal shooting in 10 days Thursday night when one man was killed and others were wounded in a shooting in the Oakland Park area.

Columbus police have not released further details, including whether a suspect or suspects are in custody.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to 2001 S. Lumpkin Road, a shopping plaza across the street from Eddy Middle School and the South Columbus Public Library.

Three to four others were wounded in the gunfire and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, authorities said.

Derico Pritchard, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:20 p.m., Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.

Columbus has had a spate of homicides this year, recording six in January to total 11 so far this year.

Read Next
Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service