Columbus police share new details related to arrest of 2003 cold case murder suspect

A TV cable box. A fingerprint. A later arrest.

These factors led to detectives charging Alvin Shane Barfield in the 2003 homicide of Albert Carter Woolfolk, 45, who was stabbed more than 20 times as he was strangled to death in his Habersham Avenue home, police testified Friday at Barfield’s preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Woolfolk’s mother and a worker for his aluminum siding company called police at 10:35 a.m. when they found him slain on July 18, said cold-case investigator Stuart Carter. Detectives later decided he likely was killed the morning of July 17, after he was seen leaving a bar with three men around midnight.

The business was Coach’s Corner, a sports bar then located in the Gentian Corners shopping plaza at Reese Road and Gentian Boulevard, where witnesses said the four men left in Woolfolk’s silver Jaguar convertible.

The car was parked outside Woolfolk’s home, when his employees came looking for him on July 17. They knocked on the door, and got no answer, so they left, Carter testified.

Investigators inspecting the crime scene the next day noticed valuables were missing from the 2634 Habersham Ave. house, including a big-screen TV, which in 2003 was not as common (or lightweight) an appliance as it is today.

It had been in Woolfolk’s living room. Police found the cable box that had been atop it upside-down on the floor of a sun room, Carter said.

From that box, police lifted a fingerprint, and found that it matched neither Woolfolk nor anyone in his family. Back in 2003, it also matched no print filed with the FBI’s “Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System” known as AFRES, which compiles the prints of those charged with crimes.

Barfield’s prints were not on file then, Carter said.

New developments

Carter first was assigned to Woolfolk’s case in 2016, but had to set it aside to work other homicides. He was able to resume his investigation this past July, and asked crime-scene technician David Jury to run the print through AFRES again.

On Aug. 6, the system matched it to Barfield’s right, middle finger, Carter testified, explaining Barfield’s prints had been collected when he was charged with other offenses, after Woolfolk’s death.

Carter did not detail the other cases, but told Judge Julius Hunter that this past September, he interviewed four witnesses who told him Barfield had assaulted people, with similarities in each incident.

Police in September announced they had new leads in Woolfolk’s homicide, asking the public’s aid in identifying one of the men with whom Woolfolk left Coach’s Corner in 2003.

They said he was white, 25 to 28 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a medium build and clean shaven with “a possible military styled haircut.” They called him “a heavy drinker with a violent temper who enjoyed playing pool.”

Born in 1974, Barfield is 46 now. He would have been 30 when Woolfolk was killed.

What police did not say in September was that they already had questioned Barfield, and wanted more witnesses to come forward.

Carter testified that he and Detective Matt Sitler traveled Aug. 19 to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Barfield was living. The suspect agreed to an interview, and acknowledged that in 2003 he lived in Columbus, where he worked as a furniture salesman.

One of his employers had a store on Macon Road, near Woolfolk’s home, Carter said. But Barfield told the detectives he never knew Woolfolk, and denied he was ever in Woolfolk’s residence, where police claimed to find his fingerprint.

Police got a warrant for his arrest on Dec. 30, and sent it to the U.S. Marshals, who arrested Barfield on Jan. 21. He waived extradition in a court hearing the next day, and was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Feb. 2.

That is where he’s to remain, as Judge Hunter found the fingerprint sufficient probable cause to order him held without bond, as the case goes to Muscogee Superior Court.

Among the remaining mysteries are the identities of the other two men who left Coach’s Corner with Woolfolk. Witnesses did not find them as noticeable, and police had no detailed descriptions.

But Carter said Friday that another fingerprint from the crime scene has yet to be matched. It’s unlikely one man alone could have lifted a big-screen TV, in 2003, and because the Jaguar in which the three left the bar with Woolfolk was found at his home, someone had to go back and get the brown sedan witnesses said Barfield and the two men with him had come to the bar in.

Police still are urging anyone with information on the case to contact Carter at 706-225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.