Two weekend killings in Columbus push homicide count to 55

Two separate incidents over the weekend left a Columbus man and woman dead.

Around 7:16 p.m. Friday, Columbus police were called to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Kenneth Griggs, 20, was visiting Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 3716 Gentian Boulevard, when the incident occurred, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department. He died at 7:39 p.m.

CPD is working to obtain surveillance footage from Sky Zone to learn more about the shooting, according to Sgt. Aaron Evrard, CPD public information officer.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Det. A. Moyer at 706-225-4435 or email amoyer@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

On Sunday, CPD officers called to the 4400 block of Curry Street and found Salaysia Duerner, 45, lying in the street with multiple stab wounds. She died at 11:10 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Her body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ Crime Lab for an autopsy.

CPD’s homicide unit is investigating both incidents. No arrests have been made.

The two deaths bring the total homicide count in Columbus for 2021 to 55.