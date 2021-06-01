17-year-old found shot to death in east Columbus marks 32nd homicide, authorities said

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year old man from Fortson, Georgia.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Bismark Drive in east Columbus around 11:48 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Carson Skinner lying between a tree and a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Skinner was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m. by Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Bryan said. His body will be sent to the Georgia Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Columbus Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

Skinner’s death marks the 32nd homicide of the year for Columbus, 15 more than the 2020 count of 17 homicides by May 31.