Teen dies at Columbus hospital after shooting. It’s the 19th homicide this year

A 17-year-old shot during an argument early Wednesday died later at the hospital, marking Columbus’ 19th homicide so far this year, authorities said.

Quindarius Ford was arguing with a relative in the 2300 block of Avalon Road when the shooting occurred, Bryan said.

The teen was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m., the coroner said.

Columbus police have not yet released any details on the incident.

Avalon Road runs between Macon Road and Forrest Road in east Columbus.

Columbus had six homicides in January and eight in February. Ford’s is the fifth so far this month.