Columbus man fatally shot Wednesday night marks city’s 31st homicide of 2021

A 21-year-old man was killed in a deadly Columbus shooting Wednesday night, police said.

Around 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway. There they found Cordarious Bonner suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a release Thursday.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported Bonner to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at 9:28 p.m.

Two other victims, who were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the release states.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or email at thill@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188, text “VACS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or submit a tip online.

Bonner’s death marks the 31st homicide of 2021 for Columbus, 14 more than the 2020 count of 17 homicides by May 31, 2020.