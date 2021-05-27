Crime

Columbus man fatally shot Wednesday night marks city’s 31st homicide of 2021

A 21-year-old man was killed in a deadly Columbus shooting Wednesday night, police said.

Around 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway. There they found Cordarious Bonner suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a release Thursday.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported Bonner to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at 9:28 p.m.

Two other victims, who were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the release states.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or email at thill@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188, text “VACS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or submit a tip online.

Bonner’s death marks the 31st homicide of 2021 for Columbus, 14 more than the 2020 count of 17 homicides by May 31, 2020.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
