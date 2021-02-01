Crime

Authorities ID fatal shooting victim found dead in Columbus home

A Patterson, New Jersey, man shot dead in a home on Columbus’ Steam Mill Road marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2021, according to the Muscogee County coroner’s office.

Tayquann James, 36, was shot around 5:15 a.m. at a residence in the 4400 block of Steam Mill Road, authorities said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was called at 5:31 a.m. and pronounced James dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 5:59 a.m.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Columbus had 46 homicides in 2020, outpacing every annual toll recorded since 2002, and surpassing a recent peak of 43 in 2017.

Tim Chitwood
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
