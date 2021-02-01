Authorities ID fatal shooting victim found dead in Columbus home

A Patterson, New Jersey, man shot dead in a home on Columbus’ Steam Mill Road marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2021, according to the Muscogee County coroner’s office.

Tayquann James, 36, was shot around 5:15 a.m. at a residence in the 4400 block of Steam Mill Road, authorities said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was called at 5:31 a.m. and pronounced James dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 5:59 a.m.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Columbus had 46 homicides in 2020, outpacing every annual toll recorded since 2002, and surpassing a recent peak of 43 in 2017.