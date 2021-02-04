Columbus police ask public’s help finding suspect in January fatal shooting

Columbus police are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect in a fatal shooting last month.

Detectives said Deante Caruthers is wanted in the Jan. 20 shooting of Joseph Dukes, 35, found with multiple gunshot wounds beside his car in the 600 block of Moye Road, where police were dispatched around 3:45 p.m.

Rushed by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional, Dukes was pronounced dead there at 4:44 p.m.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Dukes was shot on Sweetwater Drive, before he was found mortally wounded.

Police have a warrant charging Caruthers, 29, with murder. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.