Crime

Man fatally shot in east Columbus marks city’s 4th homicide this month

Columbus marked its fourth homicide of the new year Wednesday when a man was fatally shot on Sweetwater Drive on the city’s east side.

Doctors pronounced Joseph L. Dukes dead at 4:44 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Dukes, 35, had multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said.

Sweetwater Drive is off Buena Vista Road, just west of where it intersects with Schatulga Road.

The other fatal shootings this year were on Jan. 6, Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.

By this time last year, the city had reported six homicides.

