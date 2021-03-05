Columbus double homicide suspect seeks capital defender in murder case

Could a man gun down two women in front of a 6-year-old girl?

That’s a question prosecutors are seeking to answer in the case of Quartez Tremon Thomas. The 25-year-old faces two murder charges as well as several other counts connected to a related shooting. He faced a Columbus judge Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Police say Thomas fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Kiera Williams, in front of her child, as well as Williams’ friend, Jasmine Trice, on Monday outside a Family Dollar. The homicides happened the day after Thomas shot at a Buxton Drive home where Williams lived with her parents, police said.

District Attorney Mark Jones has said he will seek the death penalty in the double-homicide.

Attorney Robin King, representing the local public defender’s office, asked Judge Julius Hunter to delay Thomas’ preliminary hearing Friday to allow time for the Georgia Public Defenders Council Office of the Capital Defender to assign the capital case to one of its attorneys.

Thomas was not present at Friday’s hearing, which was postponed until March 23.

According to police reports, officers were called around 9 p.m. Sunday to a house hit by bullets in the 5600 block of Buxton Drive, which is blocks away from the Family Dollar store where the women were shot the next day.

In the Sunday shooting, Thomas is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal trespass, using a gun to commit a crime, and first-degree cruelty to children.

The next day, Thomas shot Williams and Trice around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 2112 Floyd Road, where officers found Trice dead beside the vehicle, and Williams wounded in the front passenger seat, her young daughter uninjured in the back, detectives said.

Williams died at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 4:50 p.m. She was 28 years old. Trice was 30.

The child who witnessed the slayings is not related to Thomas, investigators said.

Police in Phenix City arrested Thomas around 9 p.m. Monday, holding him on Columbus warrants charging two counts of murder. He was extradited to Columbus and booked into the Muscogee County Jail at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

About a dozen friends and family were in court for Thomas’ hearing Friday. They declined to speak with reporters afterward.

Anyone with more information on the homicides is asked to contact Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org. An anonymous tip line is at 706-653-3188.