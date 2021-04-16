Police charge man with murder in July 2020 fatal shooting in south Columbus

An arrest has been made in the July 2020 murder investigation of 26-year old Deondray WIlliams.

Police obtained a search warrant for 20-year old Tre’Various Lee, who was incarcerated at Lee County Jail in Alabama on unrelated charges.

Lee was extradited to the Muscogee County Jail Thursday where he will face one charge of murder, according to a press release from the Columbus Police Department.

Lee is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Saturday.

On July 8, 2020 around 8:04 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible shooting on Lafayette Drive near the intersection of Patton and Prado drives.

Upon arrival, officers found Deondray WIlliams suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton arrived on scene and pronounced Williams dead at 8:56 p.m.

Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Zachary Cole at 706- 225-4295 or email at zcole@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).