Crime

Columbus man wanted in 2020 fatal shooting arrested in Phenix City

Police have made an arrest in the Nov. 2020 fatal shooting of a 22-year old Columbus man.

Eric Shorter was arrested by Phenix City officers at 6:30 p.m. April 22. Shorter waived his extradition and was brought to the Muscogee County Jail.

Shorter is schedule to appear in Recorder’s Court Monday morning where he will face one charge of murder in the shooting death of Dominique Wisdom.

Around 1:29 a.m. on November 30, 2020, Columbus police responded to a call of a person down at the intersection of Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street. Upon arrival, officers found Wisdom lying partially in the roadway, according to a press release from CPD.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and could not revive Wisdom. Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced Wisdom deceased at 2:15 a.m.

During the course of the investigation, an arrest warrant was also issued for Gregory Allridge. He is still wanted by authorities.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
