MCSD student arrested for false active shooter report that put Columbus High on lockdown

A Carver High School student has been arrested and charged in the incident that put Columbus High School on lockdown this week.

Jamar Brown, 18, was arrested Tuesday at his home without resistance and charged with a false report of a crime, Muscogee County School District Police Chief Greg Arp told the Ledger-Enquirer on Friday.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, a call was made on a cellphone to the Columbus 911 Center reporting an alleged active shooter at Columbus High School, Arp said.

A total of 18 officers from the city and school district police departments responded, Arp said. Officers searched the campus and determined the call was a hoax. The lockdown lasted about an hour.

Police traced the call to the cellphone owned by Brown’s mother, and Brown admitted to being the caller, Arp said.

The crime is a misdemeanor in Georgia, which means Brown could be imprisoned for as long as a year and fined as much as $1,000. He was released from the Muscogee County Jail on a bond of $358.75.