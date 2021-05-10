3 Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after active shooter threat

Three Muscogee County schools were placed on lockdown Monday as authorities investigate a threatening phone call.

An anonymous call was made today to Blackmon Road Middle School threatening an active shooter and pipe bombs in the cafeteria, the Muscogee County School District announced in a news release.

Officers from the Columbus and MCSD police departments responded.

“The perimeter has been secured, and the school is being checked,” the news release says. “All students, staff and faculty are safe.”

As a precaution, Eagle Ridge Elementary School and Shaw High School were placed on lockdown along with Blackmon Road due to their proximity.

At 12:47 p.m., about half an hour after the lockdown announcement, MCSD emailed an update saying that the threat was cleared and police determined there was no active shooter. As a result, the lockdowns were lifted.

At 1:18 p.m., St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School parents received a message saying the Columbus private school went on a “preventative measures lockdown.” It’s unclear whether this incident is related to the MCSD threat. No further details have been available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes available.