Columbus woman was wanted in earlier stabbing when she killed boyfriend, cops say

Vivian Denise Fletcher already was wanted by police for stabbing boyfriend Antonio Zarie Blanding months before she stabbed him again last summer, killing him, a detective testified Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Detective Matt Sitler said police had made “numerous attempts” to find Fletcher after the first assault, in which police obtained warrants for her arrest in March 2020.

Investigators disseminated photos of Fletcher to local media, hoping that she would surrender or that someone could tip police to her whereabouts, but neither occurred, Sitler said.

Fletcher, who apparently had left town, returned Aug. 8 to confront Blanding and others here about an earlier dispute, threatening some of the people with whom she was upset, the detective said.

Sitler said a witness was with Blanding around 2:30 a.m. that day at 32nd Avenue and Cusseta Road when Fletcher walked up and stabbed him again.

Paramedics were unable to revive him, and Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead at the scene at 3:01 a.m. Blanding was 31, and the father of six children, relatives said.

Police got a warrant charging Fletcher with murder, but she again left town, authorities said. She was captured March 3 in Levy County, Florida, and returned to Columbus on April 30, Sitler said.

The 35-year-old still faces charges of aggravated assault and using a knife in a crime from Blanding’s earlier assault, Siter said. Fletcher’s attorney, Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, asked that a hearing on those counts be held at 2 p.m. Monday. Her hearing in the murder case was at 9 a.m.

Thomas asked Judge Julius Hunter to dismiss the case, arguing the witness who, police say, saw the stabbing was not there to testify, so police had not established probable cause that a crime occurred.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hud countered that Sitler’s testimony was sufficient to show police have an eyewitness, and such hearsay evidence is acceptable in a preliminary hearing.

Hunter agreed, sending the case to Muscogee Superior Court and ordering Fletcher to have no contact with the victim’s family. She is being held without bond.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Thomas noted Sitler had said witnesses in the case were intimidated because of Fletcher’s alleged threats, but the detective’s testimony regarding an eyewitness was crucial.

“In my opinion, that’s all the evidence he had, so I petitioned the court to dismiss it,” the attorney said.

Police produced no phone records to show Fletcher was there when the stabbing occurred, he said: “My client doesn’t have to prove anything. They have to prove that she was there.”