Judge rules on Columbus man’s plea in Macon Road murder despite family’s objections

The Columbus man who at 17 gunned down his ex-girlfriend in front of dozens of motorists on Macon Road pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, in exchange for a life sentence that could allow his release in 30 years.

Now 20 years old, Markel Andrew Ervin was charged with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and other counts related to his abusing and killing 18-year-old Destinee Virgin.

Judge William Rumer gave Ervin a sentence of life with parole over the objections of the victim’s family, who said Ervin was too young to serve only 30 years.

Ervin gunned Virgin down in the street on Sept. 22, 2018.

The case was set to go to trial Monday in Muscogee Superior Court, where prosecutors and defense attorney Michael Eddings came to a plea agreement.

The victim’s mother, Mechelle Virgin, said she was unaware Ervin had accepted the offer until the attorneys announced it in court.

Under the plea agreement, Ervin would serve 30 years before he could be released, were the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles to allow that.

Thirty years is not enough, Mechelle Virgin said Wednesday: “That would make him 50 when he’s eligible to get out.”

She wanted Ervin to serve a sentence of life without parole, she said.

Eddings said an offer of life without parole would not be worth considering, for a defendant: “It’s not something you would offer, because you might as well go to trial,” he said Wednesday.

Jones said the plea deal would ensure Ervin went to prison, but taking the case to trial would not. “Anything could happen in a trial,” he said.

The evidence

Police said horrified motorists watched as Destinee Virgin got out of her 2004 Nissan Altima and ran down Macon Road screaming for help, around 7 p.m., when traffic was stopped at a red light, at Rigdon Road.

Ervin gunned her down, walked back to the Altima, and drove to Harris County, where he was caught the next morning, authorities said.

He previously was accused of kidnapping Virgin on April 26, 2018, detectives said. For that he was arrested on warrants May 15, and later released on bond.

The charges from that case still were pending.

