CrimeStoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips in 2019 Phenix City fatal shooting case

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Phenix City man in 2019.

On May 12, 2019, Phenix City police officers were called to the 2400 building at the Greenleaf Apartments in Phenix City in reference to a shooting. They found Airreyon Trice, 24, dead inside of a silver car, according to a news release.

During the investigation, PCPD determined that Trice and an unidentified man were in an altercation before the shooting. The man had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Trice, who was a correctional officer supervisor with the State of Georgia Department of Corrections, was a “joy,” according to his mother, Eddie Williams.

“Everybody that knows me or him knows that he was my joy,” Williams said in the release. “He was not only my son, he was my best friend and I miss him so much.”

“We just want to know what happened,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call PCPD at 334-448-2813 or 334-448 -2819. CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line is 334-215-STOP (7867). CrimeStoppers also has an app available for tips.