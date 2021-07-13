Tracking the Hector Arreola case: Here’s a timeline of events from 2017 to now

Here is a timeline of significant events in the case of Hector Arreola, whose death after Columbus police arrested him in 2017 led to allegations that officers used excessive force.

Jan. 9, 2017: Hector Arreola calls 911 at 3:40 a.m. to request that police check on his mother in her Moss Drive home, then calls back again and meets officers outside. A struggle begins when Arreola starts knocking on a neighbor’s door, and two officers, later joined by a third, press Arreola to the ground to handcuff him, despite his cries that he can’t breathe.

Jan. 10, 2017: After going into cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Arreola dies while in treatment.

Jan. 11, 2017: A state medical examiner conducts Arreola’s autopsy in Atlanta, later reporting he died from methamphetamine toxicity after a struggle with police.

Jan. 8, 2019: On behalf of Arreola’s family, Columbus attorney Mark Post files a federal lawsuit against the city, then-Police Chief Ricky Boren, and Officers Michael Aguilar, Brian Dudley and Aaron Evrard, alleging the officers violated Arreola’s constitutional rights by using excessive force, causing his death.

June 28, 2020: After further review, the state medical examiner amends Arreola’s autopsy report to say his struggle with police caused his death, which is ruled a homicide.

Dec. 22, 2020: U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land issues a “summary judgment” that removes the city and the police chief as defendants in the lawsuit, deciding the officers’ actions were not the result of any government policy or procedure for which the city should be held liable. That leaves the three officers as the only remaining defendants, though the city continues to pay for their defense.

Feb. 18, 2021: Because newly elected District Attorney Mark Jones publicly has stated he will seek criminal charges against the officers involved in Arreola’s arrest, the attorneys representing them ask Land to postpone the civil trial in the lawsuit, arguing the officers will not feel free to testify if they face criminal indictment.

May 20, 2021: Jones appoints attorney Christopher Breault as a special prosecutor to review the evidence in Arreola’s arrest and determine whether the case should go to a grand jury for indictment.

June 7, 2021: Citing the special prosecutor’s appointment, attorneys representing the three officers again ask Land to postpone the civil trial, set for Aug. 9, repeating that their clients cannot testify in their own defense if they could face criminal charges.

June 10, 2021: Judge Land refuses to delay the civil trial, stating the officers are not likely to face any criminal prosecution because the statute of limitations on pressing charges has expired on all offenses except murder, and the evidence will not sustain a murder charge. Jones says the criminal probe will continue.

July 9, 2021: Hector Arreola’s father Rodrigo Arreola signs a settlement agreement to end the civil suit.

July 13, 2021: Columbus Council in executive session votes to approve the agreement, which pays the Arreola family $500,000, admits no wrongdoing on behalf of the three officers, and ends all claims against them. The settlement does not affect any criminal review of their actions.