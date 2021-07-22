Columbus woman wanted in fatal hit and run near Macon Road arrested

A Columbus woman wanted by police in a fatal hit and run near Macon Road has been arrested.

Sean Montgomery, 57, was traveling on a moped near Macon and Primrose roads on July 9 when he was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department. Montgomery died at the scene.

Jail records show that Brittany Latten, 27, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on July 16 on charges of first degree homicide by vehicle, driving without a valid license, hit and run, following too closely, failure to report an accident, no insurance and failure to maintain lane.

She made a first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Monday, according to jail staff. No bond was issued.

The Ledger-Enquirer contacted a CPD spokesperson multiple times for comment and has not received a response. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.