Police find $70,000 of marijuana during arrest of Wilson Apartment shooting suspect, report says

Two men were arrested on multiple charges Monday in the June 15 shooting at Wilson Apartments that left two people dead and two others injured.

Terrance Upshaw, 29, and Homer Eugene Upshaw, 26, both of Columbus, Georgia, each face charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime with gang relation, according to an arrest report obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer. Homer Upshaw was also charged with trafficking marijuana with gang relation.

Terrance Upshaw was taken into custody at 1:26 p.m. Monday. Homer Upshaw was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a residence in the 4000 block of Third Avenue and turned over to the Columbus Police Department at 5:48 p.m. Monday, according to the report. It’s unclear if the two men are related.

During Homer Upshaw’s arrest, officers seized 7,002 grams, or 15 pounds, of marijuana with a street value of $70,020, the report stated.

Both men are being held in the Muscogee County Jail. They will appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 32nd Street and 7th Avenue on June 15 after receiving multiple calls in reference to a shooting, according to a previous CPD news release.

Patrol officers found four gunshot victims near building 316 of Wilson Apartments, 3400 Eighth Avenue.

Jesse Ransom, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Savieon Pugh, 18, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional and pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. the following day, the release said.

A 19 year old and a juvenile victim were also injured in the shooting, according to CPD.