DA to seek death penalty for Columbus brothers charged in fatal Wilson Homes shooting

Two Columbus suspects in the fatal shooting of two men at Wilson Homes Apartments were captured on surveillance footage “taking position” moments before shooting into a passing car more than 50 times, according to police testimony heard Thursday.

Terrance Upshaw, 29, and Homer Upshaw, 26, were scheduled for their initial appearances in Columbus Recorder’s Court on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime with gang relation. Homer Upshaw faces an additional charge of trafficking marijuana with gang relation.

The two suspects are brothers, according to Terrance Upshaw’s attorney, Stacey Jackson. Homer Upshaw, who is currently in COVID-19 quarantine at Muscogee County jail, was issued a continuance for a later date. He is represented by William Kendrick, who was present in court.

Family and friends of victims Jesse Ransom and Saveion Pugh filled the courtroom to listen as police provided testimony in the case.

Columbus investigators obtained surveillance footage from a residence in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue that shows suspects “rush out” of the residence and “taking position” before a Dodge Dart drove onto the scene. The vehicle was shot at over 50 times, Sgt. Kyle Tuggle said.

That residence was linked to Terrance Upshaw as his registered address. He was also compared and identified by Columbus police as one of the suspects in the video, Tuggle said.

During a search of the home, Tuggle said officers recovered a magazine attachment, masks and several cellphones. Tuggle said CPD has outstanding warrants for several other suspects in the incident.

Emotions ran high as the mother of one of the surviving victims confronted Terrance Upshaw.

“I have to move my baby out of Columbus because of this,” the mother said. “He actively has nightmares asking where his friends are. How can I explain to his nieces and nephews that their uncle is gone forever?”

As she spoke, the mother of Saveion Pugh fainted, causing a brief recess in court proceedings.

Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones told the Ledger-Enquirer after the hearing that his office is seeking the death penalty for both Upshaws.

“We are sick of gun violence in our city,” Jones said. “Mothers are against gun violence and we will be filing a petition for the death penalty for this case.”

Terrance Upshaw will remain at Muscogee County jail without bond as the case is bound over to Superior Court.

The incident

Officers responded to the intersection of 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue on June 14 after receiving multiple calls in reference to a shooting, according to a previous CPD news release.

Patrol officers found four gunshot victims near building 316 of Wilson Apartments, 3400 Eighth Avenue.

Ransom, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Pugh, 18, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional and pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. the following day, the release said.

A 19 year old and a juvenile victim were also injured in the shooting, according to CPD. Both have since been released from the hospital.