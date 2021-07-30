Columbus police seek 17-year-old suspect in May fatal shooting

Columbus police are on the hunt for a teen suspect in a May shooting in north Columbus that left a 21-year-old dead, officers said Friday.

Detectives said they have warrants charging 17-year-old Phillip McClinton with murder and armed robbery in the death of Cordarious Bonner, who was shot around 8:45 p.m. May 26 at 7700 Veterans Parkway, No. 305.

Bonner was rushed by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where an emergency room physician pronounced him dead at 9:28 p.m., authorities said. Two others wounded in the shooting were taken by private vehicle to the hospital, where their injuries were deemed not life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or on McClinton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or thill@columbusga.org. Anonymous tips may be called into 706-653-3188.