Crime

Columbus police seek 17-year-old suspect in May fatal shooting

Columbus police are on the hunt for a teen suspect in a May shooting in north Columbus that left a 21-year-old dead, officers said Friday.

Detectives said they have warrants charging 17-year-old Phillip McClinton with murder and armed robbery in the death of Cordarious Bonner, who was shot around 8:45 p.m. May 26 at 7700 Veterans Parkway, No. 305.

Bonner was rushed by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where an emergency room physician pronounced him dead at 9:28 p.m., authorities said. Two others wounded in the shooting were taken by private vehicle to the hospital, where their injuries were deemed not life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or on McClinton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or thill@columbusga.org. Anonymous tips may be called into 706-653-3188.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
