A Phenix City woman was fatally shot on her porch. Now police are asking for public’s help

The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and Phenix City police are offering $1,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in an early June shooting that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to the Frederick Douglas Apartment complex, located at 1500 11th Avenue, at 9:21 p.m. June 1 in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found Sharmeethia Mason, 36, of Phenix City suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency services arrived on the scene and determined that the victim had died, the release said.

Witnesses told authorities that an unidentified subject walked around the corner and shot Mason as she sat on her porch, according to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The subject fled the scene on foot.

Initial reports from PCPD stated the victim may have been in an altercation with the unidentified subject prior to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the P3-tips app.

