Columbus 17 year old wanted in fatal May shooting arrested in Florida

A 17 year old wanted in the fatal shooting of Cordarious Bonner was arrested this week in Florida, Columbus police said Friday in a news release.

Phillip McClinton has been wanted since July 29 on charges of felony murder and armed robbery. Local police were notified by Florida authorities Wednesday McClinton’s arrest and he was extradited to Columbus Friday, according to the release.

The release did not state where in Florida McClinton was arrested.

He’s scheduled for a Recorder’s Court hearing at 9 a.m. Monday.

Around 8:48 p.m. May 26, officers responded to a call in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway. There they found Bonner, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds, police have previously said.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported Bonner to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at 9:28 p.m.

Two other victims, who were transported to the hospital by private vehicle, were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Bonner’s death marked the 31st homicide in Columbus for 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police ask that anyone with information contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or tchill@columbusga.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).