Arrests made in incident related to alleged threat against Central High School

Arrests have been made in an incident related to the alleged threat on social media against Central High School.

In a news release late Wednesday afternoon, the Phenix City Police Department announced the Smyrna Police Department has two persons of interest in custody in reference to an Aug. 13 incident of shots fired.

This incident initiated the post about the supposed dress code protest and threatened shooting as a response, Phenix City police said. Those rumors were found to originate in the Atlanta area, police said.

“That post has been sent to several schools with the initials CHS around the states of Alabama and Georgia,” the news release says.