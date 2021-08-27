Columbus police looking for suspect in fatal Forrest Road hit and run

A 20-year-old man has been named by police as a suspect in a fatal hit and run near Forrest Road, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Police Department.

David Stinson is wanted for homicide by vehicle, felony hit and run, failure to render aid and other charges. Stinson is known to be armed and dangerous, the release said.

Around 3:55 p.m. Aug. 22, officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in reference to a three-car wreck that included a U-Haul moving truck.

Upon arrival, officers found Wanya Wise, 20, and a female passenger with injuries. Both were transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional for medical care, the release said.

Wise died from his injuries 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of David Stinson or has information related to this case is encouraged to call 911 or contact Corporal C. Haynes at 706-225-4262 or email at ChadHaynes@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).