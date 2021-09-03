New details emerge out of court in Forrest Road car wreck that killed Columbus man

Gavel in courtroom Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 20 year old man accused of driving a U-Haul moving truck involved in a fatal August car wreck appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday to face charges.

David Stinson Jr. entered a plea of not guilty on all charges, which include first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, two counts of felony hit and run, one count of misdemeanor hit and run, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and failure to yield.

Stinson turned himself in to the Muscogee County Jail on Monday after the Columbus Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest the previous Friday.

Around 3:55 p.m. Aug. 22, CPD officers were called to the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in reference to a three-car crash involving a U-Haul moving truck. Upon arrival, officers found Wayna Wise, 20, and a female passenger suffering from injuries. Both were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for medical care.

Wise died on Aug. 25. The female passenger was previously reported to be in stable but critical condition.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During investigation, officers reached out to U-Haul to obtain information about the driver of the vehicle, Corporal C. Haynes testified. The company said the vehicle was rented to a woman, later identified one of Stinson’s family members.

Haynes said the woman told officers that she rented the truck for Stinson. Officers recovered the vehicle and were able to pull fingerprints from it that they found belonged to Stinson.

CPD also conducted a photo line-up with the driver of the third vehicle involved in crash. The driver positively identified Stinson as the driver of the U-Haul truck, Haynes said.

Stinson’s case was bound over to Superior Court. He will remain in Muscogee County Jail with no bond while awaiting trial.