Bribery, influencing witnesses, more: Read full indictment filed against DA Mark Jones

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on nine felony charges, including violation of oath by public officer, bribery and influencing witnesses.

The Ledger-Enquirer received a copy of the indictment from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office. The indictment alleges Jones committed the misconduct while serving as the chief prosecutor of Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Talbot and Taylor counties. He took office in January 2021.

Cases mentioned in the indictment include State of Georgia v. Elijah Farral, in which Jones allegedly attempted to persuade Corporal Sherman Hayes’ testimony.

Jones is also alleged to have offered Chief Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Jones and Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Schwartz $1,000 each to obtain murder convictions in cases.

Read the entire indictment here:

