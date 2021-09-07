‘They’re saying some crazy stuff about me.’ DA Mark Jones bonds out of Columbus jail

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones bonded out of the Muscogee County jail Tuesday evening, after spending roughly five hours in custody.

Jones was indicted on nine felony charges earlier in the day, including violation of oath of office, bribery and influencing witnesses. The alleged acts have occurred in the nine months since Jones took office in January 2021.

“I got a call that said I had a warrant out at about 2 p.m.,” Jones said. “Then there was a bunch of charges, and I looked at them. And they’re saying some crazy stuff about me, so I turned myself in immediately.”

Jones told reporters outside the jail that the charges came as a shock. He denied the allegations in the indictment, saying he didn’t influence any witnesses or attempt to have someone testify untruthfully. Jones added that he had only seen a list of charges and not the indictment itself.

“I’ve been on the job nine months fighting really hard for the people, trying cases and then this happens,” he said. “I feel like I fought so hard for the city. I feel like we’ve gotten convictions on cases that matter.”

Jones said he didn’t know when he would appear in court or if he would continue to handle the day-to-day operations of the District Attorney’s office.

Under state law, Gov. Brian Kemp must appoint a review commission to provide a written report within 14 days. If the commission recommends that Jones be suspended, Kemp may take action. No commission shall be appointed for a period of 14 days from the day Kemp receives the indictment.

Jones faces additional felonies in two separate incidents. He faces a felony charge stemming from a 2019 DUI.

He faces two felony charges related to the filming of a rap campaign ad in May 2020 when Jones was a candidate running against incumbent DA Julia Slater. Jones and others allegedly caused $300,000 worth of damage to the Civic Center parking lot. The Civic Center case is set to go to trial Sept. 13.