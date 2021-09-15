Crime

Person wanted by Columbus police barricaded in Hilton Avenue apartments, cops say

At least one person wanted by Columbus police is barricaded inside a townhome complex near on Hilton Avenue near Wynnton Road, authorities said.

More than two dozen officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the complex in the 1300 block of Hilton Avenue Wednesday morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Officers are actively investigating the scene.

Muscogee County School District’s Director of Communications Alicia Lawrence said the Wynnton Arts Academy, 2303 Wynnton Rd #2540, is on lockdown as police investigate.

“The school is on lock down, but all students and staff are safe,” Lawrence said. “There is no impending threat at this time.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to update when more information is available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 9:58 AM.

Profile Image of Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service