Person wanted by Columbus police barricaded in Hilton Avenue apartments, cops say

At least one person wanted by Columbus police is barricaded inside a townhome complex near on Hilton Avenue near Wynnton Road, authorities said.

More than two dozen officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the complex in the 1300 block of Hilton Avenue Wednesday morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Officers are actively investigating the scene.

Muscogee County School District’s Director of Communications Alicia Lawrence said the Wynnton Arts Academy, 2303 Wynnton Rd #2540, is on lockdown as police investigate.

“The school is on lock down, but all students and staff are safe,” Lawrence said. “There is no impending threat at this time.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to update when more information is available.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 9:58 AM.