Columbus police arrest suspect in Hilton Avenue standoff that lasted nearly 27 hours

A nearly 27-hour standoff between the Columbus Police Department and a Muscogee County CI correctional officer has come to an end.

Bradley Harp, 49, was taken into custody at 6:28 a.m. Thursday and faces an aggravated assault charge in the incident, CPD Chief of Staff Katina Williams confirmed.

The L-E has reached out to the GA DOC for comment on Harp’s employment status and will update this story when one is received.

Police were called to the complex in the 1300 block of Hilton Avenue around 3:39 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers were met by a female resident, Williams said. At that time, Harp barricaded himself in the home.

The incident required mediation from Muscogee County’s Incident Management Control mobile site.

Wynnton Arts Academy, 2303 Wynnton Rd #2540, resumed operations as normal today, according to Muscogee County School District’s Director of Communications Alicia Lawrence.

Officers with CPD remain on scene at Hilton Avenue between 13th and 15th streets. This section of the road remains blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update when more information is available.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 8:35 AM.