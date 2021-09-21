Muscogee County coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in shooting near Joyner Drive

The 16-year-old Columbus teen shot Monday evening near Joyner Drive has been identified.

Kaleb Morning died at 5:29 p.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to a shooting at the intersection of Joyner and Sweetwater drives. Upon arrival, officers found Morning with gunshot wounds.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 52.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update when more information is made available.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 9:34 AM.