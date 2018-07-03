Harris superintendent has less qualifications than predecessor — but initial pay is more

The Harris County Board of Education is paying former Harris County High School principal Roger Couch to come out of retirement to be superintendent for a salary that's more than predecessor Jimmy Martin' initial salary and nearly as much as Martin's final salary, despite Martin having a doctorate with 10 years of superintendent experience and Couch lacking both.
Why the board agreed to these arrangements is unclear, because the Ledger-Enquirer didn't reach board chairman Shane Lipp for comment before deadline, but here are the facts:
Amid a dispute that both sides have declined to specify, Martin resigned May 10, effective immediately. As the Ledger-Enquirer reported last month, the severance agreement requires the board to pay Martin 15 months worth of salary, totaling $173,893.75, to not be superintendent in exchange for relinquishing the final year of his contract, most recently amended May 11, 2017, and extended to June 30, 2020.
The seven-member board unanimously hired Martin in April 2014 from Chattahoochee County, where he was superintendent for six years. But only two of the current seven Harris County board members, Steve Goodoe and Bethany Lucas, were on the board then.
At that time, Karen Hopkins, then the Harris County board’s chairwoman, said Martin’s initial salary would be the same package retired superintendent Craig Dowling received: $135,000 per year. Martin’s last salary in ChattCo was $107,800. In the past four years, Martin’s salary in Harris County had increased to $139,115.
May 15, the board announced the appointment of Couch as interim superintendent. Six weeks later, without interviewing any other candidates or advertising the vacancy, the board — without public discussion — unanimously made official what increasingly had been clear as it had approved Couch's recommendations to hire three assistant superintendents and two principals: Couch will continue to lead the Harris County School District.
After that June 28 called meeting, Lipp declined to tell the Ledger-Enquirer how much the board will pay Couch, but he did say the contract will be for one year, which started July 1. Couch and Lipp said they and the rest of the board will determine during the next year whether to extend the contract.
This week, board attorney Jeff Todd of the LaGrange law firm Lewis, Taylor & Todd, complied with the L-E's request for Couch's contract, showing a $136,800 salary — $1,800 more than Martin's initial salary in Harris County and only $2,315 less than Martin's final salary in Harris County.
Martin earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Auburn University. Couch's most advanced certification is a specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.
